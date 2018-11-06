South Tabor

By Tina Kimmey

Thanks to everyone that made this year’s South Tabor Harvest Fest a big success! The weather was great and the cider was delicious! Trinity Fellowship was a great co-host providing numerous kids activities, entertainment and food for all. It was a great time to come together as a community. If you’d like to be involved in next year’s Harvest Fest contact us at southtaborharvestfest.com

Friends of Trees will be planting in South Tabor, Montavilla, and Mt. Tabor neighborhoods Saturday, November 3rd from noon – 4pm. They are looking for volunteers to plant, volunteers with trucks, and drivers. Sign up to volunteer from their calendar at friendsoftrees.org. This planting will be hosted at Central Bible Church at 8815 NE Glisan St.

At our September general meeting we discussed land use issues with a neighbor bringing forward safety concerns on SE Woodward between 60th & 62nd. The area has already been designated part of the Safe Routes to School program, but is currently unfunded. The Land Use committee expressed interest in partnering with the neighbors along the route to explore solutions to improve the safety especially for pedestrians and bikers along this greenway. If you have any interest in this project feel free to contact us at landuse@southtabor.org or join us next month. Additionally we had a speaker with Defend Oregon to cover ballot measures 103 & 104.

Join us in October for Land Use meeting October 16th, and General meeting October 18th, all meetings run from 7pm-8:30pm and are held at Trinity Fellowship, 2700 SE 67th Ave, entry on the east from the parking lot.