– Author Jessica Brody presents a comprehensive story structure guide for novelists applying the famous Save the Cat! screenwriting methodology to the world of novel writing, Thursday January 17 at Powell’s On Hawthorne, 3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd., at 7:30 pm. Revealing the 15 “beats” that comprise a successful story, Brody lays out Ten Story Genres (Monster in the House; Whydunit; Dude With a Problem) alongside quirky insights to help novelists craft a plot to captivate a reader.