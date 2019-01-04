THE 14TH ANNUAL MT. TABOR ART WALK May 18 & 19 is a juried event showcasing artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood and guest artists. The Walk promotes high-quality visual art in a variety of media. Online applications are available at mttaborartwalk.com. Final deadline for application, fee and images for jurying is January 10, 2019.

PORTLAND SINGS! – A community sing-along and a casual group-singing opportunity for anyone wanting more singing and fun in their life. The next one is Sunday Jan 20, 2-4 pm at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. Sliding scale $8 – $15. For info see PortlandSings.com.

OREGON MUSIC HALL OF FAME APPLICATIONS for college scholarships are available and the deadline is February 14, 2019. Thanks to generous contributions, the scholarships rose from $1000 each to $2500 each (four total) for 2019! Each applicant should be a student studying music with instrument or voice and graduating spring 2019 from an Oregon high school, continuing academics in music at any college or university in the country. Email questions to: info@omhof.org or at omhof.org. An online application is available there too. All items must be mailed together, in order to qualify: Oregon Music Hall of Fame, PO Box 82173, Portland, OR 97282.