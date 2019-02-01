Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R), in partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), Bureau of Environmental Services (BES), and the Regional Arts and Culture Council (RACC), will be making safety, maintenance, and planting improvements to the popular Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade.

Work began February 1 to repair the section of the Esplanade between the Steel Bridge and Hawthorne Bridge. PP&R has closed this segment of the Esplanade to make the improvements and repairs. The trail will reopen to the public on (or by) April 1, 2019.

For more information see: portlandoregon.gov/parks/eastbank

Previously-scheduled events will not be affected by the closure. The trail will be opened and safe for the public during two special events: Worst Day of the Year Ride: Sunday, February 10 and The Shamrock Run: Sunday, March 17

PBOT and PP&R announce that Better Naito is open as of January 28 to provide a safe detour during the Esplanade maintenance project. Better Naito provides the closest continuous connection between the Hawthorne and Steel bridges on the west side of the Willamette River.

Questions about the project? Go to the Esplanade maintenance project page or contact Portland Parks & Recreation Community Engagement Specialist Ken Rumbaugh at Ken.Rumbaugh@portlandoregon.gov