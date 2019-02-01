The North American premiere of Alberto Cañas Escalante’s La Segua has original music by Carlos Escalante Macaya and is presented February 7 to March 2 at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St.

In the city of Cartago in colonial Costa Rica, a beautiful woman, Encarnación Sancho, is haunted by the spectre of La Segua, who appeared to her former suitor, driving him mad. Blaming herself, Encarnación resists a new relationship, with a fortune-seeking adventurer.

The legend of La Segua is designed to scare men into being loyal and staying close to home at night. As men wander home, often drunk, a beautiful woman appears before them. Charmed, the men offer to accompany her home. When they look at her, she disappears and has been replaced by a monster with a horse’s head, burning red eyes and big yellow teeth.

In the play, author Escalante looks at Costa Rican values – ambition, hypocrisy, with themes of machismo, vanity, and narcissism.

La Segua is presented in Spanish with English supertitles, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets $27 in advance, $32 at the door; seniors $25, $30; student/veteran $20, $25.

The box office is at 503.236.7253 or see milagro.org.