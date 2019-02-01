The 2019 Portland Jazz Fest returns again with another astounding lineup and events all around this town. With headliners The Vanguard Jazz orchestra, Pharoah Sanders, Patrice Rushen, Freddy Cole, Kendra Shank, and Steve Turre and the Eulipion All Stars saluting Rahsaan Roland Kirk, and the wealth of Portland legends and innovators Mel Brown, Ron Steen, Dan Balmer, Bobby Torres, Mary Kadderly, Blue Cranes, Trio Subtonic and so many more, this four day jazz feast has plenty to hear and see, up close and in person and is not to be missed.

The headlining shows are downtown at the Winningstad and Newmark Theatres and downtown clubs, and there are many Fest concerts here in SE too at The Jupiter Hotel, Revolution Hall and Classic Pianos.

The Bobby Torres Trio kicks off the Fest Wednesday February 20, 7 pm at The Jupiter Next, in the hotel at 900 E. Burnside.

Revolution Hall at 1300 SE Stark St. hosts the Patrice Rushen Trio with Ernie Watts and Steppin’ into Tomorrow: Farnell Newton plays Donald Byrd on February 23 at 7 pm. Double Legacy: Steve Turre And The Eulipion All Stars Celebrate The Music Of Rahsaan Roland Kirk with Ralph Peterson Jr.’s Messenger Centennial Celebration is Sunday February 24 at 7 pm.

Classic Pianos at 3003 SE Milwaukie Ave. features Kendra Shank with Randy Porter and John Stowell, Friday February 22 at 7:30 pm; Natalia Smirnova, Saturday, February 23 at 4 pm; Greg Goebel, Saturday February 24 at 4 pm and Matt Savage, Monday, February 25 at 7 pm.

Tickets for these shows at the individual venues or through the main JazzFest portal pdxjazz.com. The complete Fest schedule is there too. Many shows sell out early as fans from all over the country attend the festival and order ahead. Don’t wait to reserve your tickets.