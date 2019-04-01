By Nancy Tannler, Editor

Coming from the middle of the last century, my imprinting about society is a little different than those born in later generations.

What I sense is that we are a linchpin generation bridging the olden days to the techno era – or in more esoteric terms the Piscean age to the Age of Aquarius. Although when exactly this astrological date occurs is not quite clear, but something is happening here – I can see it in our cultural norms and feel it in the way things are changing.

I studied astrology for years, back when I had time on my hands as it was so fascinating. One of the best things I learned was how unique each one of us is given the multitude of possibilities of our birth chart.

Another teaching from that study was the astrological knowledge that we had come from the Piscean Age and are preparing for the moment when the March equinox point moves out of the constellation Pisces and into the constellation Aquarius.

During the Piscean era, the leaders of three of our major religions were born: Buddha, around 623 B.C.; Jesus around 6 B.C.; and Muhammad, in 571 A.D. Spiritually many of us raised in those religions were told early on what we were supposed to believe and who to be obedient to.

We were developing an inner life and a personal connection but mostly to a monotheistic deity that had power over us. These powers have been losing ground as we shift towards the power of self. Now that the age of reason is upon us, the theme emerging among some is that we are the Christ, Buddha, Muhammad we’ve been waiting for.

On a more mundane level, I knew people who farmed with horses; people who didn’t have a television when they were young; people who fought in WWI. These were the people that were described as Normal during my impressionable years.

They were focused on developing easier survival skills, experiencing more luxuries and finding time to be with family and friends. Their sphere of influence wasn’t as far as it is today.

The shift to a faster paced, high tech, interconnected society became apparent to me in the nineties. Technology and a new ideology began altering everything from the way to communicate, to the way to do business, to food and shopping choices, to the ability to know what is going on in the world instantaneously. So many new processes were making things easier and faster once the system was learned.

Those born during the last thirty years just absorbed the technology and accepted the speed with which things change. In addition, they have been made aware since birth that to continue on the path of their predecessors means extinction.

So who are these evolving people, the Gen Z’s, Millennials, GenXer’s? It is my opinion that because of their early imprinting, their highly developed brain capacities and nervous systems and with all the technological advances, they will create the leisure time to explore the highest realm of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs1 – morality, creativity, spontaneity, problem solving, lack of prejudice, acceptance of facts – and act upon them.

They will have the ability to make different decisions knowing that they affect the greater good. The belief in advanced science and technology to improve human and environmental situations on earth will be put into action. They will tread more lightly and personify the values of brotherly love, unity and integrity – Jesus’ message made real.

Our young are very connected and intertwined in each other lives. If their empathy and fidelity is any indication of taking this message to heart, then this is the great hope, the dawning of the Age of Aquarius.

1Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs is used to study how humans intrinsically partake in behavioral motivation.