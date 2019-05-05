By Paula Manley

special correspondent

Time for the 2019 Mt. Tabor Art Walk. Now in its fourteenth year, this juried art show and sale returns May 18-19 with more than forty talented neighborhood artists at twenty-two sites. Admission is free and hours are 10 am-5 pm both Saturday and Sunday.

This is a splendid opportunity to see quality visual art and meet artists in their studios and homes. Diverse media are represented including painting, ceramics, sculpture, photography, prints, metal arts, photography, glass, jewelry, book arts, and mosaics.

Among the artists featured this year are Erik Railton, whose bold, graphic paintings are inspired by nature; photographer Larry Olson, known for spectacular landscapes of the Pacific Northwest; Star Harthern, specializing in hand-built porcelain vessels; Katrina Zarate, with her vibrant paintings and prints capturing Portland locals; and Robert McWilliams, creator of whimsical sculptures combining original woodcarving with nostalgic junk.

The Mt. Tabor Art Walk is held at the perfect time of year to enjoy this beautiful neighborhood at the height of spring, to experience an abundance of original art, to meet neighbors, and support local artists. Preview the art and download a map at mttaborartwalk.com.