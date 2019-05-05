ART HEADS FRAME CO. 5000 SE Hawthorne Blvd., hosts a Community Party, Saturday May 25 from 5-9 pm to celebrate Art Heads 21st year on Hawthorne Blvd. in their new redesigned space. There’ll be live music, special guests and art-filled activities. After twenty years, Gabe has bought the shop. Art Heads sends BIG thanks to Hawthorne Boulevard and every one who’s helped make it a special place. 503.232.5299.

THE ED BENNETT QUINTET plays Wednesday May 22 at Teutonic Wine Company, 3303 SE 20th Ave, 7:30 pm. The band consists of Bennett on bass, Paul Mazzio on trumpet, Tim Willcox on sax, Dan Jof Lee on piano, and Tim Rap, drums. Bennett has played around the world with many legendary jazz figures: Dizzy Gillespie, Claudio Roditi, Jeremy Pelt, Carmen McRae, Anita O’Day, Joe Henderson, Sonny Stitt, Benny Golson, Frank Morgan, Richie Cole, Pete Christlieb, Bud Shank and countless others He’s lived here since 1990 and is a member of the Mel Brown Quartet and the Tony Pacini Trio. The Bennett Quintet focuses on his original tunes. See edbennett.net.

PRELUDES/NOCTURNES: SANDMAN NIGHT CARNIVAL: Saturday, June 1, 9 pm-2 am at The Steep And Thorny Way To Heaven, SE 2nd and Hawthorne Blvd. Seven siblings, twelve graphic novels, and a thousand worlds meet in Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg’s comic series Sandman. The Night Carnival is an homage to this comic book and an evening of desires and dreamers in circus, music, and theatre. RSVP or advance ticket required – rsvpdx.com/sandman. $18 GA, $10 members, $90 VIP packages for two 21+ over. Come in costume as a Sandman character for a grab bag of treats.

PARATHEATRICAL RESEARCH PRESENTS THE INVISIBLE FOREST, a film by Antero Alli for one night only: Thursday May 23 at 7 pm, Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St. $8. The Invisible Forest incites and dares the viewer to let go of concepts and accept the adventure of following the free, unimpeded energies of body and mind. Advance tickets available online at bit.ly/2UG2P9U. verticalpool.com.

PORTLAND SACRED HARP’s all-day Shapenote singing is Saturday/Sunday, May 4 and 5 at The Little Church, 5138 NE 23rd Ave. PSH invites all who love to sing to add their voices each day from 9 am-3 pm. It’s a free community event, open to all ages and no singing experience is required. Shapenote singing is a two hundred year-old American folk tradition of a capella, four-part harmony singing and songbooks are available to borrow. There are no harps or other instruments involved. portlandsacredharp.org.

MONTAVILLA ENCAUSTIC ARTIST KARL W. KAISER opens his colorful interactive studio to visitors May 18-19, at 7046 NE Oregon St. from 10 am to 5 pm demonstrating his process while welcoming guests. “I consider encaustic to be my primary medium because of the unique depth and texture it brings to my subjects,” Kaiser said. See karlwkaiser.com

PORTLAND JAZZ COMPOSERS ENSEMBLE, PJCE, honors the music and creations of Oregon-born saxophonist Jim Pepper with a concert of new music Saturday, May 18 at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave at 8 pm. Going beyond Pepper’s hit Witchi Tai To, the presentation explores Native artists and their vital contribution Portland’s music scene. Hear new Pepper-inspired compositions by Gordon Lee and Clay Gilberson, arrangements by Farnell Newton and Stephanie Kitson of songs by guest hip hop artist 2 8 Tha Native and guest artist Kunu. Tickets at bit.ly/2UCDUE1 or call 503.222.2031.

PRODUCER/ENGINEER TUCKER MARTINE’s studio was burglarized in March of this year and more than $70,000 worth of microphones, amps, and guitars were stolen. The theft comes as Martine moved his Flora Recording into a building he and his wife, Laura Viers, have gone deeply into debt to finish. Martine has worked with R.E.M., The Decemberists, Neko Case, Iron And Wine, Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros, k.d. lang, Laura Veirs and others.The Decemberists perform at the Crystal Ballroom Monday, June 3 with Blind Pilot and guests in a benefit for the cause. All proceeds from the concert will go to help defray the costs of a theft. See gofundme.com/tuckermartine for more.

PORTLAND SINGS! the community sing-along, is a casual, group-singing opportunity for those wanting more singing in their life, Sunday May 19 from 2-4 pm at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. Sliding scale $8-$15. PortlandSings.com.