The Reunion Tour of Teresa Trull, Barbara Higbie, and Cris Williamson, is a glorious joining together and an evening of beloved songs featuring three remarkable singers and songwriters in concert with a mix of new material and old favorites. The solid friendship binding these musicians for many decades is powerful and delightful, inspiring cheers and soul comfort.

See them Friday, May 24 on the closeup and intimate stage at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. Doors at 6:30 with music at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 in advance, $35 at the door and $50 VIP with seating in the first five rows of the center section available in advance at albertarosetheatre.com or 503.764.4131.