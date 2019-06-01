Secret Society Ballroom

116 NE Russell St

Sunday, June 23rd, 7:00 PM

PortlandguitaristandsingerMaryFlowerreleaseshertwelfthCD“Livin’WithTheBluesAgain.”ItwasrecordedinCaliforniaontheLittleVillageFoundationlabelandco-producedbypianistJimPugh.MarywasfortunatetocollaboratewithsomegreatplayersonthisprojectincludingSuzyThompsononvocalsandfiddleaswellasvocalsfromtheSonsoftheSoulRevivers,3gospelsingingbrothers.(TheSonswillbeattheWaterfrontBluesFestivalinJuly).

The recording features mostly original songs,some solo, some instrumental and many with a ragtime or blues groove, This is consummate Mary Flower, finger picking the way she does, giving due to the old masters, all the while creating her own definition of roots music.

$25 ticket (includes a CD for each ticket holder)

Advance tickets: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1849925

maryflower.com