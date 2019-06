June 20 at The Alberta Rose Theatre

3000 NE Alberta

Tickets at albertarosetheatre.com & 503-764-4131

Doors open at 7:00

Tommy Tutone is a power pop band, best known for its 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny”, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Join Portlander Tommy Heath and the rest of the band for a homecoming show at the Alberta Rose.