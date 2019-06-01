Jun 13 • 7:30 PM

The Alberta Rose Theatre

3000 NE Alberta Street

Tickets $20 in advance albertarosetheatre.com

503-764-4131

Join Emmy award-winning host Luke Burbank for the taping of Live Wire, the fastest growing entertainment show on public radio. We’ve got a late-night stride, an Oscar Wilde wit, and the charisma of Ferris Bueller grand marshaling a parade. Music, comedy, and conversation, live and packed with surprises. This evenings guests include: W. Kamau Bell, Karen Russell, Franny Choi, and more.

Now in its fourteenth year, Live Wire is committed to bringing friends and artists together to celebrate and capture the intimacy and energy of live theater for radio listeners everywhere. An independently produced non-profit in Portland, Ore., the show turns people on to an eclectic cadre of artists, musicians, writers, comedians and cultural observers. With momentum driven by our new host, Luke Burbank at the helm, the show is now the fastest growing entertainment offering on public radio.

Live Wire is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. Your donation to Live Wire is 100% tax deductible.

Doors open at 6:30