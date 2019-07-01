In honor of their 50th anniversary, the Oregon Country Fair’s history will be on display at an exhibit in Portland. Drawing heavily from OCF Archives with items from other collections and loans from Fair family members, Party with a Purpose: 50 Years of the Oregon Country Fair is open at the Multnomah County Central Library, 801 SW 10th Ave. The exhibit runs through August 26.

This year’s Fair is Friday-Sunday July 12, 13 and 14, fifteen miles west of Eugene in Veneta, Oregon. Tickets are only available in advance and sold in Portland at Music Millennium and online through ticketswestpdx.evenue.net.

See oregoncountryfair.org for more.