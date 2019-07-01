Live author readings this month at SE Hawthorne Blvd. All readings begin at 7:30 pm.

Monday July 8 – Above the Ether, by Eric Barnes A prequel to The City Where We Once Lived. Six sets of characters move through a country’s landscape showing signs of cataclysmic change very much like our own.

Monday July 22 – Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide by Chandra LeGue is a book to inspire readers to learn about and visit Oregon’s rapturous old-growth forests, and love them enough to keep them protected. The book explains where the forests are, who manages them, the threats they face, and an action plan for protecting and restoring damaged forests so they may become the ancient forests of the future.

Thursday July 25 – Mark Arax’ The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California – Arax is a writer with deep ties to the land who has traveled the state exploring the one-of-a-kind distribution system, built in the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, straining to keep up with California’s relentless growth, weaving reportage, history, and memoir to confront the “Golden State” myth.

Monday July 29 – Jessie L. Kwak’s From Chaos to Creativity Art and Writing Though writing can be among the most fulfilling parts of our lives, sometimes we have so many ideas it’s difficult to keep them all organized. The book helps get you through the clutter and teaches how to focus on good ideas, manage your project, and execute your passions to completion.