Clinton Street Theatre is a cool place to relax and beat the summer heat with great entertainment. It’s air-conditioned, and alter-abled accessible too. They feature movies, music and live theatre just like they have for the past hundred years and is a SE neighborhood landmark. Here are several July events.

• Saturday July 6, 7:30 pm – Charlie Chaplin’s Red Letter Days. Chaplin was the first truly global superstar, drawing in tens of thousands wherever he traveled. In this imaginative presentation, presented by Dan Kamin, Chaplin’s career will be celebrated with rare, fascinating images, music, and pristine restored film from the period, including Chaplin’s blockbuster war comedy Shoulder Arms, released while World War One was still raging.

Kamin trained Robert Downey, Jr. for his Oscar-nominated performance in Chaplin and created Johnny Depp’s physical comedy routines in Benny and Joon. He performs his one-man shows internationally, and is a popular guest artist with symphony orchestras.

Special VIP seating with a Meet-the-Artist reception is at 6:30 pm. $25 at the door, $20 in advance (tickets are limited). General admission is $15 at the door, $12 in advance

• July 8-11 Canopy Stories – The OregonMade Creative Foundation teamed up with four independent cinemas all over the city to screen locally-produced films in theatres. Screenings consist of a four day run, one night at each theatre.

Canopy Stories are tree stories. Tree stories are community stories. It is the first NW Documentary anthology showcasing a dozen films about trees made by area filmmakers. Each film focuses on a specific tree and the stories range from activists camping in trees to strangers caring for the ghosts of pioneers, from globe trekking botanists in search of rare specimens to everyday citizens transforming their neighborhood into an urban oasis. These living, breathing beings stand a silent vigil as decades and even centuries pass. Once you know the stories of the trees you can never see the city in the same way.

Presented in two parts over four nights, all screenings start at 7 pm. Part one is at the Hollywood Theatre, July 8 and Cinema21, July 10. Part 2 at Clinton Street Theater, July 9 and Northwest Film Center at the Whitsell Auditorium July 11. See bit.ly/2X1dHoI for the titles and info.

Other highlights at Clinton Street this month include:

• Friday-Sunday July 19-21 at 7 pm – Zilla and Zoe. A comedy directed by Jessica Scalise. Ten-year-old Zoe obsessed with making horror films, has a deadline for a contest coming up. She is determined to win, but her father orders her to stop making horror films and instead, film her sister’s wedding. To win the contest, she will have to turn her sister’s wedding into a horror film. This indie comedy is about family, weddings, the city of Portland and the importance of accepting ourselves for who we really are.

• Thursday, July 25, 7 pm – World Premiere of Gracias, Santiago! Carnival De Santiago Cuba, directed by Andrew Pritchard and Oryan Peterson-Jones. Portland residents Pritchard and Peterson-Jones, spent five weeks in Cuba filming music-related documentaries. Gracias, Santiago! is a documentary about the Carnaval in Santiago de Cuba, one of the largest Carnavals in the world. Due to decades of friction between Cuba and the US, Americans have not had the opportunity to experience this first-hand and the film takes you into the midst of the music and revelry. The directors will be on hand for a Q & A after the screening.

For the full schedule, see cstpdx.com.