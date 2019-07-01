Three locally produced KBOO radio shows are Finalists at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF2019).

From the Grassroots, broadcast every other Friday includes The Professor Soul, The Profit of Rage; faith reporter, Nia Gray; and mental health professional, Cheryl Jefferson and the producer is LaNita Duke. The show agitates for social change with music, commentary, satire and analysis.

Etta James – The Matriarch of R&B, is up for Best Music-Non Visual (Audio Only Category) This episode celebrated the music of James, Grammy Award-winning singer known for hit songs like “I’d Rather Go Blind” and “At Last.”

A Revolutionary Friendship, is a work-in-progress show highlighting the friendship between human rights activist Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama, a political activist who dedicated her life to change through her participation in social justice and human rights movements. Co-Producer Jenna Yokoyama.

The live Screening and Award Presentation takes place September 7 – 8, 2019 In Toronto. See tinff.net.