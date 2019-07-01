Fans of Willie the Shake! Is your copy of the Bard’s collected works collecting dust in your attic? All ages are invited to “eat, drink and be merry” at Enso Theatre’s Shakespeare Trivia Night, Tuesday July 9 at My Father’s Place, 523 SE Grand Ave.

What play is “Ten Things I Hate About You” based on? Who said “To be or not to be?” How much do you know about Willie’s “lost plays”? Win two free tickets to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds support Enso Theatre’s next show, Much Ado About Nothing. See bit.ly/2Y9Njp7 for more details.