Sure is hard to believe it was fifty-two years ago today Sargeant Pepper taught the band to play, but it’s true, and the unforgettable music still proceeds forth for each new generation to sing with. In the 1960s, when The Beatles masterpiece was released, it was only twenty years since Be Bop turned the world on its ear and forty years before that jazz itself was coming sweeping the nation.

Now in 2019, the NowHere Band presents Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in its entirety for three big nights, August 21-23 at the Alberta Rose Theatre,

Hear the “Fab Fifteen” perform the eternal Summer of Love record in its entirety live onstage, with a second set after of specially-curated late-60s music including songs by The Who, Stones, Jefferson Airplane, Byrds, Kinks, and more. Along with the band, there’s live visuals by JumpWire.

The NowHere Band (pronounced “nowhere”), is a collection of musicians and friends who recreate the experience of Beatles’ music performed in a live setting. Unlike other “tributes”, there is no attempt for anyone to be a particular Beatle. Instead, the vocal duties and instrumental duties are separated, creating an eight-piece ensemble. In addition to the vocals, guitars, keys, bass, and drums there are strings (cello, viola, and violin) and horns (trumpet, sax, clarinet, and trombone), and occasional harp, tabla, and sitar. They also perform the White Album Xmas in early December. Later this year, the band will present Abbey Road. Get a preview on youtube under NowHere Band PDX.

Alberta Rose is at 3000 NE Alberta St. Doors open at 7, the curtain goes up at 8 pm. Minors OK when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets are $25 Advance/ $35 At the Door/$40 Preferred Seating in the first seven rows in the center section (advance only) at albertarosetheatre.com or through the box office, 503.764.4131.