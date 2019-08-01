Portland Adult Soapbox Derby is Saturday, August 17 from 10 am – 4 pm at Mt. Tabor Park.

The Derby continues to be a summertime tradition at Mt. Tabor Park; an event that draws crowds of 7,000-10,000 people. It’s a colorful and sidesplitting spectacle of nearly fifty coaster cars. Every year since 1997, Portland’s car freaks have pulled their home-built creations to the top of Mount Tabor and let gravity propel them to the bottom.

Teams race down the course three times before the championship rounds. Winners receive awards for speed, engineering, art and other categories. It’s enjoyed by spectators of all ages and there’s no admission charge. NOTE: no dogs allowed.

Volunteer info and Racer registration at soapboxracer.com.