Sidestreet Arts features Flesh and Stone, a new collection of work by oil painter Brooke Walker-Knoblich and jewelry artist Kathleen Mistry through September 29.

The collaboration is unusual with Walker Knoblich’s series of female nudes adorned by Mistry’s wearable jewelry art. In a delightful twist, you can see the jewelry modelled in painted form and then the actual 3D version too.

Opening is Friday, September 6, from 6-9 pm and the gallery’s monthly Mimosa Sunday is September 15, from noon-2 pm

Sidestreet Arts is at 140 SE 28th Ave. Sidestreetarts.com