MOSAIC STRING ACADEMY, 5120 SE 28th Ave., has openings for a new season of private lessons in violin, viola, cello and bass for people of all ages. Monthly group classes explore a variety of musical styles. Special offerings for adult players. The academy is near Reed College. See mosaicstringacademy.com for information. 971.221.4237.

SILENT-HIKE is a musical journey into mindfulness taking place at Forest Park’s Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial, 4000 Southwest Canyon Rd., in the city’s largest park, Wednesday September 11 at 6 pm. The hike is an immersive music and meditation experience created by composer and concert pianist Murray Hidary. During SilentHike, participants wear wireless headphones (provided) and hike with music, guidance and commentary from Hidary. The event is free for all ages and registration is required. All the details are at bit.ly/2Zy8dT7.

SONGWRITING AS TRUTH TELLING – A new session begins Tuesday, September 10. A six-week inspiring, non-judgmental workshop to deepen songwriting taught by Matt Meighan. All levels of experience are welcome. Participants write in and between classes, share songs, and look at new ways of listening. Tuesdays, September 10-October 15 from 7-9 pm at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. Enrollment limited to ten participants. $160. Details/registration at mattmeighan.com

CASCADIA COMPOSERS 11th SEASON begins with new music to celebrate the 50th birthday of composers Ted Clifford and Paul Safar. The concert is Saturday, September 21 at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave. beginning at 7:30 pm. Performers include Safar and Clifford along with members of the Delgani String Quartet, pianists Asya Gulua and Maria Choban, and vocalist Nancy Wood. Art songs, jazz and poetry-inspired pieces and lyrical improvisation included. Tickets are $25, $10 and $5. Under 12 are free at the door and online from brownpapertickets.com. See cascadiacomposers.org.

THE STEEP AND THORNY WAY TO HEAVEN’s Night Carnival is Saturday, September 7 and recaptures Saturday mornings before anyone else was up, with a bowl of sugary cereal, footie pajamas, and wild cartoons with flying squirrels and foolish coyotes. Watch Thundercats, Bugs Bunny, Silly Symphonies, She-Ra, and an animated lineup of live performers onstage from 9 pm-2 am. Dress as your favorite cartoon character and bring a friend. SE 2nd & Hawthorne Blvd. Tickets are $18/$10 for members; $90 VIP packages for 2 for those 21 and over. RSVP or advance ticket required – rsvpdx.com/animated. More at thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com.

ECLIPSED BY PATRICIA BURKE BROGAN is onstage Friday September 20-October 13 at New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St. In a Magdalene Laundry, nuns regard worker women as mindless vessels of evil and their infants are forcibly put up for adoption. A group of unwed Irish mothers struggle, resist, and strive to overcome the conditions. The play is based on true accounts and written by an ex-nun who worked there, and it’s a story of pain and hope. The Magdalene Laundries opened in the late 1800s and didn’t close until 1996. Directed by Gemma Whelan with an all-female cast and design team. A Post Show Discussion with Tim DuRoche of World Oregon is Saturday, September 21. ASL Interpreted Performance is Saturday, October 5. See corribtheatre.org.