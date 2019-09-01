Triangle Productions kicks off its big three-O Life Is A Ball season with the world premiere of That’s No Lady, a celebration of the life of Darcelle XV.

The book and original lyrics were written by Don Horn with additional lyrics and music by Tom Grant, Marv/Rindy Ross, Jon Quesenberry, Storm Large, Rody Ortega, and Wesley Bowers and other songs like Rhinestone Cowboy, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Hang Em’ High, Send in the Clowns, and Proud Mary too.

It’s the story of the Oldest Working Drag Queen in the World. Darcelle has been a Portland icon for over a half a century now and Darcelle XV has become the oldest drag cabaret in America.

Walter Cole worked at a local grocery chain, and purchased the first Portland coffee bar. Land use moved him out twice until he purchased an old beer/wine tavern in the skid row part of town.

One day a woman walked in, went straight to the restroom and within minutes came out as a man. That person was Jerry Ferris who Cole would soon get to know as Tina. Their friendship forged into a drag act that became Darcelle XV in 1974.

The show runs three weekends September 19-October 5 Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee September 29 at 2 pm. Performances are at PSU’s Lincoln Performance Center, 1620 SW Park Ave. All seats are reserved.

As part of the Darcelle Project celebration, Oregon Historical Society hosts The Many Shades of Being Darcelle – 52 Years of Fashion, 1967 – 2019 through November 3. The OHS is at 1200 SW Park Ave. The exhibit features several of Darcelle’s more than 1,500 extravagant costumes, often designed and constructed by Cole himself. See more at the OHS site: bit.ly/2MH7BnO

Tickets available online at trianglepro.org.