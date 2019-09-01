to celebrate a new album and book.

A Denver resident these days, Weissman appears with guitarist Thad Beckman at The Vault at Gastromania, 7840 SW Capitol Hwy., Monday September 30 at 7 pm.

The new CD, No Ceiling. is his seventh, and filled with instrumentals accompanied by guitars, banjo, harmonica, fiddle, bassoon, oboe d’amore, clarinet, alto flute and bass clarinet.

Weissman’s repertoire of instrumentals are melodic in invention and nearly unlimited in scope and his provocative liner notes are nearly as entertaining as the songs.

A man of many talents, his illustrious music career began in the days of the “Great Folk Scare” of the early 60s, when Weissman was a member of The Journeymen with bandmates John Phillips and Scott McKenzie.

He is celebrating the release of his tenth published book too, A New History of American & Canadian Folk Music.

His tunes and books are available at dickweissman.com