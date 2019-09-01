The Portlandia Brass Ensemble is a group of professional musicians dedicated to spreading the joy of music and promoting music education while maintaining the highest standard of musical excellence. The players have come from music schools like the New England Conservatory, Eastman, UNT, and the Eugene and Salem symphonies. They begin their new season of music performance Sunday September 8 at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., beginning at 7 pm. All ages are welcome.

This is “brass with class” and PBE’s new Whirlwind program includes: Rossini’s William Tell Overture, Duke Ellington’s Do Nothing till You Hear From Me, Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, Copland, McKee, Menken, Gershwin and more. Tickets are $15 and limited for this venue so get ‘em in advance at 090819.brownpapertickets.com. Hear a taste at portlandiabrass.com.

Also at Artichoke this month: Sunday September 15, Mare Wakefield & Nomad with Nathan & Jessie, 7 pm – Mare and Nomad’s latest record Time To Fly was nominated for 2018 Album of the Year by No Depression magazine (marewakefield.com). Nathan and Jessie play bluesy jazzy folk on resonator guitars and accordion (nathanandjessie.com).

Saturday September 21, Steve Cheseborough and Richard Saslow 8 pm – Cheseborough’s blues, hokum and ragtime of the 1920s-30s, and his longtime mentor/teacher Richard Saslow, author of The Art of Ragtime Guitar.

Saturday, September 28, Robin Jackson and the Caravan, 8 pm – Dreamy cinematic soul, whimsical indie folk and storytelling gypsy jazz. (robinjackson.net)

Tickets for all shows are $15 at artichokemusic.org. 503.232.8845