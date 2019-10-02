Creative Music Guild’s Improvisation Summit of Portland takes place for six big nights of live music at six different venues showcasing the many sides of CMG and visiting and local artists. The organization champions the work of accomplished improvisational and experimental artists both here and internationally.

For six nights from October 15-20, halls in various city locations will swing with musical collaboration and invention.

This year, CMG presents two evening concerts in SE Portland,

• Tuesday,October 15 at No Fun, 709 SE Hawthorne Blvd. – The louder and wilder side of CMG with Halfbird, Social Stomach, Galaxy Research and more, 8:30 pm-late $7.

• Thursday, October 17 at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. is The Confluence: Visiting Artist Series Darius Jones (New York Times named Jones among the Best Live Jazz Performances of 2017.), Embedded Star Ensemble with Shahzad Isamaly (Isamaly is this year’s featured artist-in-residence) and Saloli (Portland multi-instrumentalist Mary Sutton whose medium of choice is the analog synthesizer). Tickets are $15 or the weekend pass.

Other CMG concerts in NE and N Portland too:

Wednesday, October 16 at Turn Turn Turn, 8 NE Killingsworth

Friday,October 18 at S1 Gallery, 7320 NE Sandy Blvd.

Saturday, October 18 at Leaven Community, 5431 NE 20th Ave. Extradition Series Fall Concert

Sunday, October 20 at The 1905, 830 N Shaver St, Noon to 11 pm. Jazz and free jazz all day long.

Buy tickets for each night or one good for the full Summit.

The whole weekend’s schedule is at creativemusicguild.org