MICHAEL HURLEY AND THE CROAKERS play every third Friday at Laurelthirst Pub’s happy hour from 6-8 pm. Hurley is a true original and his songs, guitar playing and psychedelic soul yodel are legendary life experiences not to be missed. His drawings, paintings and lifeart are exceptional too. See snockonews.net for a real treat.

ANCESTRAL CONNECTIONS – A mixed media show celebrating Portland’s African diaspora, October 4-29 curated by Bobby Fouther at Multnomah Arts Center Gallery, 7688 SW Capitol Hwy. Opening reception is First Friday, October 4 at 7 pm. Ten featured artists are: Mufu Ahmed, sculptures and quilts; Blaque Butterfly, spoken word; Fouther, mixed media; Ruth Gourdine, paintings; Eldon Jones III, paintings; Chris McMurry, paintings and photographs; Saan Patterson, paintings; Alice Price, paintings; Jamaali Roberts, collage and Hobbs Waters, paintings. Information at MultnomahArtsCenter.org. Portland

MORE DEVOTEDLY – The director of the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble, Douglas Detrick leads his band in two sets of music at PJCE Records showcase Sunday, October 6 at The 1905, 830 N Shaver St., at 7 and 8:30 pm. More Devotedly is both the name of the band and the podcast hosted by Detrick, and both share stories of artists whose work addresses urgent issues in our democracy. Like going to a party with Pete Seeger, Duke Ellington, Ornette Coleman, and Studs Terkel all in attendance, the concept is a cultural and political discussion set to music, with songs, interview snippets and a hybrid of old-time folk, jazz, and electronic music played by Detrick on banjo, trumpet and voice; Joe Kye on violin, electronics and voice; Mike Gamble on guitar, and Chris Johnedis on drums. $5 at the door.

RAISE YOUR PEN is Write Around Portland’s annual party with a purpose and 20th anniversary celebration, Friday, October 11, Vitalidad Movement Arts and Event Center, 116 SE Yamhill St. 6 pm-9:30 pm. Meet featured writers including stories of three writers from WAP’s ten-year partnership with the Hope Partnership at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility. Meet WAP founders too. Tickets include local eats by As Good As It Gets Catering and complementary wine from Oregon’s finest growers. Tickets are $75, $130 Supporter Admission. Includes VIP seating + two mixed drink tickets.

ECLIPSED BY PATRICIA BURKE BROGAN continues through October 13 at New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St. A group of unwed Irish mothers struggle, resist, and strive to overcome the conditions in a Magdalene Laundry. The play is based on true accounts and written by an ex-nun who worked there, ASL Interpreted Performance is Saturday, October 5. See corribtheatre.org.

COMPLEX, written by Dominic Finocchiaro and directed by Connery MacRae has its the world premiere at Theatre Vertigo. It’s a dark comedy about modern living and mass murder. When apartment complex residents start turning up dead in ever more gruesome ways, it’s left to tenant Todd to sort out the mess and stop the bleeding. Be forewarned: Complex contains strong language, blood, guts and adult content. Presented at Shoebox Theatre, 2110 SE 10th Ave. Thursdays-Sundays through October 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets $25-$10 at theatrevertigo.org. $5 Arts for All tickets available at the door only.

TOM MAY AND FRIENDS celebrate good times at the Horse Brass Pub for its 43rd anniversary, Sunday, October 27, 5 pm-8:30 pm. It is May’s 37th year at this venerable epicenter of the Northwest micro-brew revolution; an English pub founded by the much loved Don Younger who passed away in 2011. May will be joined by Peter Yeates, Donny Wright, Rich Gillette, Terry Prohaska, Matt Snook and a few surprise guests. No cover. 21 and over.