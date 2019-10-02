This is Jeni Lee’s Evening Pass. Lee is one of the artists who welcomes the public into her workspace during the 21st Portland Open Studios. This free event takes place for two weekends in October and is an excellent opportunity to see and be inspired by local artists creating works in their own studios, sharing their process.

October means it’s time for another Portland Open Studios and this year is their 21st. The city’s largest annual art studio tour takes place the second and third weekends of October 12-13 and 19-20, from 10 am-5 pm each day.

Thirty-six SE artists open their studios to visitors as part of a larger group of more than one hundred other artists across the city who are participating.

“This is the only time of year you can see so many artists in their studios, packed into two weekends. Imagine: 100+ artists!” exclaims SE artist Shannon Carlson, whose “Monolith” is pictured here.

PDXOS has become a much-anticipated event in the local art scene. Each year, artists open their studios to the public to showcase their work and their working process.

The event is free to the public. There are printed maps available all over town. To find out how you can get a copy, see portlandopenstudios.com.