Opening their thirty-sixth season, Milagro Theatre premieres a bilingual Dia de Muertos tale, Amor Añejo, conceived and directed by Elizabeth Huffman. The story of aging, loss and love opens October 17 and continues Thursdays-Saturdays through November 10 with Sunday matinees at 2 pm.

Long-lasting romance is sweet and heady, and Hector and Rosalita’s journey is full of highs – and lows. They have held hands on the ride for decades, until the very last drop.

Then one crosses over to el otro lado – the other side. Bombón steps in, the shape-shifter of the underworld, Huéhuécoyotl, to guide their hearts back to where death can never part them, in memories and dance, on el Día de Muertos.

From Milagro’s newsletter: “Día de Muertos is an ancient festivity intended in pre-Hispanic Mexico to celebrate children and the dead; a time when Mexican families remember their dead, and the continuity of life. A holiday with a complex history, its observance varies by region and by degree of urbanization. It is not a morbid occasion, but rather a festive time.

“Ranging from an important cultural event, with defined social and economic responsibilities for participants; to a religious observance featuring worship of the dead; to simply being a uniquely Mexican holiday with special foods and confections. The more urban the setting within Mexico, the less religious and cultural importance is retained by observants, while the more rural and Indian the locality, the greater the religious and economic import of the holiday.

Milagro Theatre is at 525 SE Stark St. The preview performance is Thursday, October 17, 7:30 pm and opening night is Friday, October 18, 7:30 pm. Tickets at 503.236. 7253 or at milagro.org.