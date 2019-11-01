Photo to Canvas – Photo to Canvas has provided local photographers, families, and businesses with the highest quality for over eleven years. Customers know they will get personal attention with their images, fast turnaround, and top materials. Visit the studio in the Dairy Building or at photo-to-canvas.com.

Ruby Press LETTERPRESS AND MERCANTILE – A new gift store offering handmade and quality gifts and cards. Located in an old industrial building features handmade, apothecary, K9 fashion, plants, books, home goods, jewelry, as well as a letterpress studio. Support makers and small businesses while getting gifts this holiday season. Off street parking available. 2710 SE 50th Ave. 503.709.0069 See pinterest.com/rubypressmercantile

Ecoheat – EcoHeat Inc. Design and Installation is a referral driven company that strives to build long-term relationships and make their clients 100% satisfied. Proper maintenance by their qualified technicians can ensure efficient system operations and prevent future problems. If a new system fit needed both Trane and Mitsubishi have fall promotions. EcoHeat also has dozens of gas fireplace options, from traditional to contemporary to provide a warm ambiance and secondary heat source in the event of a power outage. Contact Thomas Schwab 503.708.9889 or thomas@ecoheatpdx.com

Fat Straw Bubble Teas – 4258 SE Hawthorne Blvd., are now using corn-based straws in their special milk teas, flavored iced teas and fruit smoothies and the wrapper is now made out of paper. They are the first in Portland to switch to a more eco-friendly straw and wrapper. Milk Teas (aka Pàomò) are made with tea and coconut milk and contain no dairy. Enjoy free wi-fi, chat with friends or do homework while enjoying their famous bubble teas, coffee, bagel sandwiches and Vietnamese Banh mi.