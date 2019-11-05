An evening of powerful music by powerful performers at Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. Sunday, November 10 at 7 pm. LaRhonda Steele, Bre Gregg, Beth Wood and Ara Lee James share the stage to take on the music of the women who inspired them to start writing. It is an evening of performance and storytelling with the performer’s originals alongside the songs of Carole King, Etta James, Dolly Parton, Bonnie Raitt, Patty Griffin, Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell and Nina Simone. It’s part of the 2019 Siren Nation Music and Arts Festival. Tickets are $20/$25 at the door. Minors OK when accompanied by a parent or guardian. albertarosetheatre.com | 503.764.4131.