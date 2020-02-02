Her Crooked Heart, a Minneapolis quartet, make a Portland stop with their debut disc, To Love To Leave To Live.

The album is a song cycle, of narratives and intertwining histories. Rachel Ries, songwriter, musician and band producer, delivers a personal musical soliloquy on love, leaving and the life that follows after burning it all down.

Ries, accompanied by Siri Undlin, Adelyn Strei and Hilary James, merge multi-instrumental acoustic sounds and four part vocal harmonies. Listen to the new disc at bit.ly/2uzhnka.

Her Crooked Heart appears February 7, 6 pm at Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St. $5