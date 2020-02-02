Bliss (or Emily Post is Dead!) a new play by Jami Brandli, is new at Defunkt Theatre. The story asks us to imagine the formidable and much heralded women, Clytemnestra, Medea, Antigone and Cassandra living in 1960s suburban New Jersey instead of Ancient Greece.

The power of these icons is challenged by the stifling expectations of women of their generation, represented here in a boorish Apollo and the perky, soul killing advice of Emily Post. The darkly comic play questions how much has really changed for women since the 1960s and why these characters remain so compelling in any era.

The Back Door Theater is at 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Thursdays-Saturdays February 14-March 14. at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can for all performances. See defunktheatre.com.