THE JOURNAL OF BEN UCHIDA: CITIZEN 13559, a play written by Naomi Iizuka is presented by Oregon Children’s Theatre February 29-March 22 at the Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway. It’s the story of 12 year-old Ben Uchida and his family after President Roosevelt authorized the imprisonment and relocation of over 110,000 Japanese-American citizens during World War II. As our nation again confronts division and conflict along racial lines and government proposes again to repurpose the sites of Japanese internment camps to house asylum-seeking children and families, the relevance of this is undeniable.

Saturdays at 2 pm and 5 pm, Sundays at 11 am and 2 pm. Tickets start at $15 and on sale now at octc.org.