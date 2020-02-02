THE WORLD OF KOTO WITH MASUMI TIMSON Saturday February 8, 1-3 pm. Koto Master Timson presents a lecture on traditional Japanese Koto music, followed by a hands-on session. Students will learn Sakura (Cherry Blossom), one of the most popular Koto compositions and Timson will collaborate with accordionist Courtney Von Drehle. Koto is an ancient musical instrument dating back over 1,400 years.

Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave. in the Yanai Classroom. Garden Admission included. Tickets $75 members, $90 nonmembers. See bit.ly/30QIV0C.