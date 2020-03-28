This message came in from the one and only Michael Hurley, the grandfather of Freak- Folk music. Like everything else these days, his monthly shows at the Laurelthirst Pub are on hold. He is working on a new book.

Hi Folks – Now I get to putter around the house big time. Weather’s good and I feel good.

I get to really work on this book, crank out graphics 24/7, cook delicious meals, listen to the grieving news, practice playing the blues.

Where I live, not too many people ever darken my door anyway, but I’d love to get back in some of these venues and do the boogie, etc. – Mike Hurley, Brownsmead, OR, USA