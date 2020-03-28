From PWNW founding director Linda Austin: For close to 20 years now, Performance Works NorthWest (PWNW) has thrived as a site for transformative experimentation.

Programs and initiatives such as Linda Austin Dance, the Alembic Resident Artist Program and Alembic Co-Productions, plus our subsidized space rental, have evolved as responses to this question: “How can we best foster the process of contemporary dance, media, music, and performance-based artists and the meeting of artists with audience?”

This year we had planned a series of 20 small fundraising events to celebrate our 20th Anniversary launching them into the next two decades. These events include a roller skating party, a karaoke night, dance classes, summer garden parties and bingo, just to name a few.

We’ve already had to postpone the first few events, but hope to pick up again later in the year if and when we emerge from all this uncertainty.

Something else to look forward to this year is the premiere of a collaborative piece by Austin and the immensely talented Allie Hankins.

Titled /ə ˈsɪŋgəl pɪŋk klɑʊd/, and inspired in part by surrealist artists Gertrude Abercrombie and Leonora Carrington, as well as the “uncanny fictive spaces” of writers such as Jen George and Renee Gladman, Austin and Hankins juxtapose movement, object, words, and song to celebrate and/or bemoan the unstable and precarious grounds of existence.

Photo of Linda Austin by Chelsea Petrakis