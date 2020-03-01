BARDO AND DELICATE FISH are two dance pieces presented March 5, 6 and 7 at Shaking The Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St. each night at 7:30 pm. Bardo is “a conversation and a conjuring” by Lyra Butler-Denman with a musical score by Ahmond. Delicate Fish is “an offering to call in an ocean of tenderness” by Jess Evans with music by D.L. Frazer. Both are solo pieces presented alongside and in communication with one another. Tickets are $20 available at lyraandjess.com.

WISHBONE ASH IN-STORE AT MUSIC MILLENNIUM AND LIVE IN CONCERT at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., Wednesday, March 11, 8 pm. Earlier the same day, they’ll be at Music Millennium at 4 pm to perform, sign albums and share their 50th anniversary cake. All ages are welcome at both. One of the first bands to use twin lead guitars, Andy Powell is the only original member left in this Wishbone Ash incarnation. Tickets for the Aladdin at bit.ly/2unqogD

FINDING UKULELE JOY– Ever been to a campfire where folks laugh, sing and make music together? Song by Song keeps the campfire spirit alive, offers fun and effective ukulele classes, workshops and jams in a relaxed learning environment. All the tools you need are provided. A new term of classes begins April 13. On 1st and 3rd Saturdays come to a ukulele jam at Artichoke Music, 2001 SE Powell Blvd. Absolute Beginners are invited Saturday, March 21, 1 pm at Artichoke for an Ukulele 101 Lesson. Full info and registration: learnsongbysong.com.

OREGON’S DELGANI STRING QUARTET collaborates with composer/vocalist, Clarice Assad in The Soul of Brazil, Sunday, March 22 at 3 pm in PSU’s Lincoln Recital Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave. The concert includes a new quartet by Assad, a quartet by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos and her arrangements of six Bossa Novas by Antonio Carlos Jobim. Tickets $28 general, $10 students at delgani.org or 541.650.5040. More information at delgani.org.

WALTER W COLE, AKA DARCELLE, AND DONALD HORN of Willamette Writers, are in a free meet-n-greet book signing of Horn’s two new books about Darcelle, Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at Powell’s Downtown, 1005 W Burnside St. The man who has entertained Portland for more than 50 years as The Queen of Portland holds The Guinness Book of Records award as the World’s Oldest Performing Drag Queen. Horn’s two books are Looking From My Mirror, a biography; and The Many Shades of Being Darcelle, a coffeetable book.

POETRY SLAM SEMI-FINALS are Thursday, March 5, at Rocking Frog Cafe, 2511 SE Belmont St., beginning at 6:30 pm. The features are eight poets and four will go to the Grand Slam April 5. See Ty Brack, Red O’Hare, Stephen Meads, Space, Vivian Knezevich, Sarah Bat, Josh Gross, Ari Lohr and a spotlight performance from Lee Chapman. All ages welcome. $1-5 suggested donation.

THE RICH HALLEY 4 AND DUROCHE SONIC CONVERSATIONS fill the atmosphere of No Fun Bar, 1709 SE Hawthorne Blvd. March 24, 9:30 pm, 21+ $5. The Rich Halley 4 consists of Halley on tenor; Michael Vlatkovich, trombone; Clyde Reed, bass and Carson Halley, drums. In Sonic Conversations, drummer Tim DuRoche is in extended conversation with Blue Cranes’ Reed Wallsmith alto sax and the impeccable vocal stylings of Michael Sterling. This new Hawthorne venue continues to delight with its 21st century music of many flavors. See NoFunBar.com.

THE JOURNAL OF BEN UCHIDA: CITIZEN 13559, written by Naomi Iizuka, from Oregon Children’s Theatre continues through March 22 at Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway. The story of 12 year-old Ben Uchida and his family after President Roosevelt authorizes the imprisonment of Japanese-American citizens during World War II. There’s an undeniable relevance to these times too, as former Japanese internment camps now are repurposed to house asylum-seeking children and families. Saturdays at 2 and 5 pm, Sundays at 11 am and 2 pm. Tickets at octc.org.

LOVE, p:EAR, are the photographs of Sean May at p:ear gallery, 338 NW 6th Ave. May’s collection of photos are shot on 6 x 9 medium format film with pictures of the p:ear community. The “p:ear barista school” will serve free coffee drinks March 5, from 5-8 pm and the show is up through March 24. Artists keep 90% of the sales of their work. p:ear is in Old Town/Chinatown is building relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art and recreation. See pearmentor.org.