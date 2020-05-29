Music Together of Portland offers online classes for families with children ages up to age five. Students experience a high-quality music and movement curriculum from home. Each class is interactive and your family becomes part of a virtual community.

Music is something the whole family can enjoy doing together. It supports children’s development and connects us like no other activity.

The program teaches the way young children learn: through play. During weekly classes, teachers lead activities for the whole family to join in singing, dancing and jamming along. Everyday items like spoons and laundry baskets become musical props.

Spring session runs through June 20. Summer term begins July 6. Try a free class now or register for summer classes. See musictogether-pdx.com or 503.236.4304.