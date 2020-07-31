Sidestreet Arts presents the art of Rebecca Arthur and Karrie Kaiyala Amiton for their August show. The gallery is featuring reverse glass paintings, mixed media and ceramic sculpture that feels a bit… other-worldly.

Karrie Amiton is a Portland mixed-media artist. She studied art and architecture at Portland State and began painting on the reverse side of glass in 1985. It’s an art form that can be traced back to the Middle Ages but Amiton developed her own techniques using acrylic paint.

Her glass paintings are anything but medieval as “vibrant colors splash across the glass in deeply textured abstract splurts and spindly black ladders climbing into bright orange and blue color fields.”

Ceramics artist Rebecca Arthur is from Corvallis. Her work is centered around Traditional Western Raku, pit-firing and other low-fire ceramic techniques. Her recent work uses light and bold texture to create abstract vessels resembling heavenly bodies.

Sidestreet’s First Friday Zoom is August 7, 6 pm. Get familiar with each artist and see their work while sipping your favorite wine from your own home. The Artist Talk Zoom is Sunday, August 23, noon-1 pm. The artists will talk about inspiration, ideas and process. Zoom details are on the website. This show runs through August 30.

The gallery is at 140 SE 28th Ave., open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm, online at sidestreetarts.com.