From The Laurelthirst Pub: “In the interest of providing musical sustenance for the community, Laurelthirst Pub is now hosting livestream concerts from the stage of our empty pub.

We’re streaming on both our new Vimeo page (vimeo.com/laurelthirst) and at the Pub’s Facebook page. Our website, laurelthirst.com, has the schedule of events. Donations for musicians and the venue are gratefully accepted.

We look forward to seeing you in person just a soon as it’s safe, but this is the way we can hold you close for now. Miss you all, stay safe, stay well!”