The Gentle Revolution presents The Pre-Vinylettes’ Suffragette Centennial; a new critical, commemorative exhibition of handpainted signs made by women, trans and post-binary sign painters displayed at the Ford Gallery, September 26-October 25.

The exhibit is the second iteration of the Pre-Vinylettes womxn sign painters’ event and features an international array of more than sixty five artists whose work displays the wide range of experience, skill and technique apparent in the sign painting world today.

The Pre-Vinylettes’ show is a call to action to continue the necessary work of protecting and advancing the rights of all marginalized people with a focus on sign painting and its interpretations.

The invite-only, physically-distanced opening reception is September 26, with viewing appointments available upon request. It will be live-streamed on various social media platforms and the online gallery will show all the work for sale.

As a companion to the exhibition, the Centennial includes a 64 page, standard-size catalog with a cover illustration by Anna Weber of Astoria Signs, an essay by co-curator Meredith Kasabian and images and artist statements by 43 of the show’s artists.

See previnylitesociety.com/previnylettes for more.

Image by Pacale Arpin