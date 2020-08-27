Artichoke’s September online classes are open for registration now.

There are plenty of instrument options, music styles and several new teachers including Beth Wood, Haley Johnson and Baba Wague Diakite. New offerings too from Zac Leger (guitar and tinwhistle) and Jim D’Ville (ukulele).

Returning Artichoke favorites Adrian Martin, Anne Weiss, Tracy Kim, Richard Colombo, Dan Compton, Annie Sea, Steve Cheseborough, Rene Berblinger and Martha Stone are back teaching too. Classes start after Labor Day. The store is open again by appointment Monday-Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, noon-6 pm and weekends 10 am-5 pm. Masks are required and Artichoke practices physical distancing and wellness checks.

If you’d like to make a contribution, donations are a lifeline in these times. Make a contribution once or monthly through their Patreon page. See artichokemusic.org for the full listing.