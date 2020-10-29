Every November, the Portland Book Festival, presented by Bank of America, brings thousands of readers together to hear from more than 100 writers across all genres in an intergenerational celebration of books and stories.

This year’s PDXBookFest takes place online November 5-21 and features author events for all ages, pop-up readings and writing classes.

There’s no Festival Pass so events will be free via the streaming site. Programming partnerships with Live Wire Radio, NWFC, PAM and OPB allow some of the events to be broadcast via radio.

Three events require a book purchase to attend: Jess Walter on Thursday, November 5, at 6 pm; Margaret Atwood on Tuesday, November 17, at 5:30 pm; and Isabel Wilkerson on Thursday, November 19, at 5:30 pm.

Register at PDXBookFest.org to attend. See the entire list of authors at tinyurl.com/PBookFest.