Felting artist LeBrie Rich pivoted her business from teaching in-person workshops to creating needle felting kits and how-to videos. Her PenFelt Studio kits are whimsical, and come fully-loaded with everything you need to begin, including easy-to-follow video tutorials and a piece of chocolate for felting motivation.

Rich grew up in the Eugene area and moved to Portland to attend the Oregon College of Art & Craft 15 years ago. She’s lived in the Sunnyside neighborhood for the last 13 years.

“I first learned about felting through a Martha Stewart magazine,” she wrote. “I started using it as a medium for my sculptures – I’m obsessed with making highly-detailed grocery store food items. I took a few felting classes, but mostly taught myself through experimentation. I’ve been teaching felting for 10+ years, and my favorite pre-pandemic gigs were community art classes hosted by the libraries. Felting is a deeply relaxing craft for all ages.”

Now customers are buying kits and supplies to felt with family during the stay-at-home holidays. How about these little felted penguins?

See her free felting how-to videos and find supply kits and tools to get started on your felting journey, at PenFelt.com. 10 percent of December’s profits will be donated to Equitable Giving Circle. No-contact porch pick-ups in Sunnyside are available.