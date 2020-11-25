Artichoke Music is open during the freeze at 2007 SE Powell Blvd. They are a retail store, a live-stream studio and a virtual music school. All music classes, open mics, song circles and performances take place online. The retail store follows all the latest guidelines. Masks are required. Curbside service for music supplies is available.

• Cascade Blues Association hosts a monthly livestream every Wednesday at 7 pm. December’s guest is Steve Cheseborough.

• Virtual Village, is a live-streamed, themed open mic. December 3: In Memory of John Lennon; December 17: Winter Solstice beginning at 7 pm.

• Sunday, December 20, 8 pm, Artichoke presents Return the Light, a holiday benefit to support Transition Projects (tprojects.org), and its relief efforts for the homeless in the metro region.

Tom May hosts performances by Beth Wood, Espacio Flamenco, Martin Zarzar, Tom May and Doug Smith, and others.

December events are listed at ArtichokeMusic.org | 503.232.8845