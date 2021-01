Born and raised in the PNW, Kiazora’s art explores interactions between life and death, form and the formless.

Her paintings convey the interaction of humans and environment. Her creative process is interactive as she continuously converses with the image as it emerges.

This piece is titled Inner Space. Kiazora’s latest work will be part of a joint exhibit with Ila Rose that takes place next month and will be featured in our February issue.

See Kiazora.com or her Instagram page for more.