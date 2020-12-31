Sidestreet Arts’ annual Fine-Art Print Show, The Inked Image, features work by more than 30 guest artists from across the US.

All the works in the show are original hand-pulled prints with no digital reproductions, in media ranging from lithography, relief, intaglio and monotype.

The mechanics of printmaking are centuries old, and these artists represent a fresh vision and interpretation of what classical techniques and materials can do.

The show usually focuses on from Pacific Northwest print artists, and this is the first year with a nationally-juried pool, curated by Gail Owen and Michele Sabatier. The show opens January 6 and is up until the month’s end. Gallery hours are Thursdays-Sundays, 12-5 pm.

Tuesday, January 5, 6 pm is the Preview Night Zoom. See the artists’ featured artwork, as they discuss their inspiration and ideas behind the work. The monthly Artist Talk Zoom is Sunday, January 17, at noon. Artwork can be purchased at sidestreetarts.com, 140 SE 28th Ave., 503.327.8064.