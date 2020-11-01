The Delgani String Quartet continues their sixth season with Gesture and Journey, a concert of extremes, livestreaming Sunday, January 24, 3 pm and Tuesday, January 26, 7:30 pm.

The concert begins with three gestural works from the 20th century: Four Bagatelles by Alan Hohvaness, Igor Stravinsky’s Three Pieces and Webern’s Five Pieces.

Schubert’s sublime cello quintet comes next, written two months before his death. It features conversational themes between two violins and two cellos. Eugene Symphony Principal Cellist Anne Ridlington joins Delgani for this piece.

The Quartet members are violinists Jannie Wei and Wyatt True, violist Kimberlee Uwate and cellist Eric Alterman.

Ticket holders and season subscribers have 30-day access to artist interviews, pre-concert lectures and livestreamed performances.

Tickets for adults, $28; students, $5 at delgani.org.