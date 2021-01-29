Portland Storyteller’s Guild (PSG) begins the new year with Jocularity as Trish Anderson, Patrick Gannon and Eric Foxman promise to put a smile on your face Saturday evening, February 6, 7 pm via Zoom.

Hear about The Whale that Goes Boom as well as Ram, Lamb, Thank You Ma’am and other stories for a big evening of imaginative hilarity.

Anderson discovered that beyond evoking laughs, stories can distract us from our daily troubles, and sometimes even give hope and healing. She is a freelance editor/illustrator, and paints pictures with words, telling stories with drawings.

Gannon was a third-grade teacher who loved reading stories to his students. Now retired, he focuses on historical accounts of people whose achievements are rarely recognized by the public.

Armchair storyteller Foxman has also retired to a corner of his library, after decades exploring remote corners of the globe. His tales feature unexpected endings or a well-turned phrase, and depict folks overcoming unusual circumstances.

Tickets are $10 – just pennies a laugh – at tinyurl.com/jocularityPSG. See portlandstorytellers.org.